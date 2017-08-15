Tomb Raider Writer Will Work On Script For Captain Marvel

After the huge success of Wonder Woman, expectations are high for Marvel's first female-led superhero movie, Captain Marvel. Brie Larson is set to play the title character, and it has now been reported that the movie has found a writer.

According to Deadline, Geneva Robertson-Dworet will work on the script for the 2019 film. Robertson-Dworet is making a name for herself as a key writer of high-profile superhero and action movies. She wrote the script for next year's much-anticipated Tomb Raider reboot and worked on the DC supervillain team-up Gotham City Sirens, which is currently in development. She has also been attached to a movie version of the classic toyline MASK, as well as a new Dungeons & Dragons film.

Robertson-Dworet replaces Meg LeFauve and Nicole Perlman, who were originally hired for Captain Marvel. LeFauve is now co-directing Disney's animated film Gigantic instead.

In April, it was announced that Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck will direct Captain Marvel. The pair previously made the acclaimed gambling drama Mississippi Grind and have directed episodes of hit TV shows The Affair and Billions.

Earlier this year, Larson spoke about the importance of taking on this iconic role. "The fact that she can be a bridge between two worlds, that she can go between Earth and space and that her own personal place is in this little area between where Earth ends and space begins and that's only hers, is so moving to me," she said. "I'm just inspired. I've been so inspired going through the comics and reading them right now."

Captain Marvel has been the name of various heroes over the years. The current incarnation is the alter ego of Carol Danvers. Danvers previously used the name of Ms. Marvel and first appeared in her own comic book in 1977, before taking the identity of Captain Marvel in 2012.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019.