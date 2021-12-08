Tomb Raider: The Live Experience Opens In 2022

Tomb Raider: The Live Experience, the real-life attraction inspired by the video game franchise, will be open to the public in 2022.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, starting next year, fans of Tomb Raider will be able to attend The Live Experience in London and explore the series' iconic moments brought to life. The attraction was crafted in collaboration with Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix and will provide attendees with an experience across a 30,000-square foot set.

Tomb Raider: The Live Experience. Credit: Little Lion Entertainment

The Live Experience will allow groups of eight people to explore the attraction, which will include locales from the franchise. Attendees will also traverse "a sinking ship, explore the jungles of Costa Rica, discover an ancient tomb, work through environmental puzzles, and battle a secret order," while live actors portraying characters from the franchise, as well as special effects, will be featured.

One piece of concept art features a tomb-like environment, with stone steps, and architecture inspired by the Tomb Raider games. A climbing wall can also be seen to be accessible, while a large statue of series protagonist Lara Croft stands in the center. Other images also show that the park will be split up into seven sections, and will each represent a certain type of terrain. One part of the attraction shows a lava pit with stepping stones, while another featured a rainforest and a large tomb, along with a zipline.

No further information, including an official release date or prices, have been provided just yet.