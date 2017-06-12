Tomb Raider Movie Reboot Wraps, Director Releases On-Set Video

The upcoming movie reboot of Tomb Raider has finished production. To mark the event, director Roar Uthaug posted a new behind-the-scenes video of him thanking the cast and crew at the film's London studio. Check it out below:

That's a wrap! #tombraidermovie #tombraider A post shared by Roar Uthaug (@roaruthaug) on Jun 9, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

The movie stars Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft, with Dominic West (The Wire) as Lara's father, Walton Goggins (Sons of Anarchy) as the villain, and Daniel Wu (Warcraft) as a ship captain who works with Lara on her adventure. The movie comes to theaters on March 16, 2018.

The first official images of Vikander in the movie were revealed in March--you can check them out here. These follow some earlier on-set pictures of the star in action.

An official synopsis for the film has also been released. It reads: "Seven years after the disappearance of her father, 21-year-old Lara has refused to take the reins of his global business empire, instead working as a bike courier in London while taking college classes. Eventually she becomes inspired to investigate her father’s disappearance and travels to his last-known location: a tomb on an island somewhere off the coast of Japan."

Last year, Uthaug lauded the 2013 reboot game and said the movie will try to do something similar. "I think making Lara Croft feel like a real human being, that's definitely something we want to bring to the big screen as well," he said. "I think we'll want to make people relate to Lara as a character. I'm hoping to bring some of my Norwegian sensibilities to the franchise."

This movie is not tied directly to the games, of which no new ones have been announced. A sequel to Rise of the Tomb Raider is likely, however, as the 2013 reboot has been described as part of a trilogy. A leak last year suggested the name of the third game is Shadow of the Tomb Raider.