Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy Spotted For Xbox

Players who haven't yet experienced the rebooted Tomb Raider trilogy will apparently be getting a new option very soon. Listed before being taken offline, the Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy will bundle all three games together in one package.

According to the Microsoft Store listing, which now gives you an error message, the bundle will be out on March 18. It contains Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. All three games are also already available on PS4 and PC, though Rise of the Tomb Raider was initially not released on PlayStation, with Microsoft publishing the game and holding console exclusivity for nearly a year.

The new Tomb Raider games essentially gave the series a clean slate, reimagining Lara Croft as a young archaeologist who gradually turns into a hardened survivalist--and killer--after an accident leaves her crew stranded on a remote island.

These themes continue in the next two games, and it's unclear if this continuity will lead to a fourth game, but there is an anime-style series in the works. A film that essentially retells the story of the 2013 game was also produced with Alicia Vikander in the lead role, and a sequel to that is in the works. If you've played the game, you'll even recognize one scene as an almost shot-for-shot recreation.

More recently, developer Crystal Dynamics has been busy with Marvel's Avengers, a game that has struggled to gain traction after launching last year. It was actually already working on the game by the time Shadow of the Tomb Raider came out, as it handed off the development of that game to Eidos Montreal.