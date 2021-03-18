Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy Launches On PlayStation And Xbox For Only $20

Although Square Enix never announced it, the Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy has launched on PlayStation and Xbox just ahead of the publisher's big news event later today, March 18.

Just as the leaks said, the Trilogy comes with the definitive editions of each game in the new trilogy: Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition. The compilation is selling for $20 right now, but this is only an introductory price; it will go up to $50 on April 2.

You can buy the game right now through the PlayStation Store and the Microsoft Store.

As mentioned, the Square Enix Presents video broadcast is scheduled for March 18 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. Square Enix will announce a new Life is Strange game during the event, while the publisher has also teased that Lara Croft's story in Tomb Raider may not be finished.

2021 marks the 25th anniversary of Tomb Raider, and Square Enix has told fans to expect further announcements about the franchise later in the year.