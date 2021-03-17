Tomb Raider And Marvel's Avengers Dev Hiring For New AAA Game

Crystal Dynamics, the esteemed and veteran studio behind the Tomb Raider series and Marvel's Avengers more recently, appears to be staffing up for a new AAA project. GamesRadar noticed a job listing that mentions the studio is just beginning work on a new AAA game.

The text of the job ad for a Gameplay Camera Designer says, "Join now to be part of the formative stages of a new AAA game being built in our Redwood City studio."

It's not immediately clear when this job ad was posted, but it seems to be the case that Crystal Dynamics is getting to work on a new AAA game to follow Marvel's Avengers.

The job ad doesn't carry any specifics about what the game will be, or if it's a sequel to an existing franchise or something new. It is one of many open positions at Crystal Dynamics across disciplines such as animation, IT, production, engineering, design, and art.

The job ad is no surprise whatsoever, as Crystal Dynamics is a studio that makes AAA games. The Tomb Raider trilogy that began in 2013 concluded with Shadow of the Tomb Raider in 2018, but there may be more games coming.

2021 marks the 25th anniversary of the Tomb Raider series, and Square Enix has told fans to expect "additional franchise announcements" later in the year.

Outside of the game series, a Tomb Raider movie sequel is moving forward with Lovecraft Country showrunner Misha Green set to direct and Alicia Vikander coming back to star.

As for Marvel's Avengers, the game's next-gen update arrives on March 18 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, while the Hawkeye DLC also launches that day. March 18 is also the day that Square Enix will hold a digital broadcast where it will announce new games, including the next Life Is Strange title.