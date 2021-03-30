Games With Gold April Rick & Morty Season 5 CoD Update Fortnite Update 16.10 Tarkov Update 12.10 Godzilla vs. Kong Review

Tokyo Game Show 2021 Will Be Held Online

The organizers of Tokyo Game Show (TGS) have announced that the 2021 event will be online once again.

By on

Comments

Tokyo Game Show (TGS) 2021 will be held as an online event for the general public. The organizers of TGS have announced that the show will take place from September 30 to October 3 and will follow the online format of the 2020 TGS due to the ongoing pandemic.

Additionally, the organizers announced in a press release that all presentations will be broadcast online in English and Japanese. There will be a matchmaking system that will help exhibitors and attendees set up private meetings online. However, though there will not be a physical event open to the public, there will be a showing at Chiba City for press and influencers only. Consumers will be able to play demo versions of the games featured at the show.

Tokyo Game Show 2021 marks the 25th anniversary of the high-profile gaming event. TGS follows in the wake of most major gaming shows, which have dropped their physical components since early 2020 due to the onset of COVID-19. Reports suggest that E3 will be digital-only this summer, though there hasn't been official word yet, and GDC has been confirmed to be online-only later this year. PAX is also moving to an online-only structure.

