Todd Howard Says Starfield Is About Hope, Humanity, And Learning What Life Is All About

Bethesda has published a new video for Starfield that sheds a little more light on the developer's new sci-fi RPG and invites fans to join a program known as Constellation.

Constellation is program you can sign up for to receive new updates on Starfield and get access to developer interviews and "behind-the-scenes looks" at the title. All you have to do is sign in with your Bethesda.net account to join Constellation. Separately, the Bethesda Game Studios Discord will have "exclusive AMAs and community conversations" available to members.

In the new video, game director Todd Howard spoke at a high level about Bethesda's ambitions for Starfield, which is the developer's first new IP in 25 years. After so many years making games set within traditional terrestrial boundaries, Starfield takes players to space for a new journey.

"At Bethesda Game Studios, we love to create experiences that, through art and technology, transport you. We've brought that to many worlds, but never to what's above us," Howard said. "When we look to the sky, we wonder if we're alone, what's out there, what our future holds. In some ways, since every element in each of us is from the stars, we want to return. Starfield is our first new universe in over 25 years. It's a game we've dreamt of playing. It's only now that we have the hardware, the technology, and the experience to push our creative boundaries even further."

Constellation also appears to be the name of a group that Starfield players will join in the game itself, according to Howard.

"We invite you to join Constellation, the last group of space explorers. It's a next-generation role-playing game where you'll be who you want, go where you want, experience our stories, and forge your own," he said. "More than that, Starfield is about hope, our shared humanity, and searching for the answers to life's greatest mystery."

Players can join the Constellation program on the internet to learn more about the "inspiration and process" for Starfield, according to Howard.

The video may contain some clues about what to expect from Starfield beyond what Bethesda has officially announced. People noticed that the text on the screen attempted 0:58 in the video mentions a band of "individual captains" operating under the title "jolly roger," which fans have taken as a reference to space pirates. Separately, fans believe they've found an Elder Scrolls reference in the Starfield E3 trailer.

Starfield is slated for release on November 11, 2022 for Xbox Series X|S and PC. It'll also be available on Xbox Game Pass for subscribers.