Today's Wordle Answer (#593) - February 2, 2023

Who doesn't enjoy a little Thursday Wordle action every now and again? The answer on February 2 is quite the doozy, as it's not at all a common word. Moreover, some users might not even know this word existed until today, so their guesses would be complete shots in the dark. The one silver lining to today's answer is that there are no tricky letters in it, so players should have most of the right letters by their fourth or fifth guess.

If you haven't started the Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point, then you might be looking for some hints if you've hit a wall. Luckily, we provide just that further down in this guide. We will also spell out the full answer for players looking to simply get out of today unscathed.

Today's Wordle Answer - February 2, 2023

We'll begin with a few hints that directly relate to today's Wordle answer, but don't give it away immediately.

Hint 1: This word is defined as avoiding or neglecting a responsibility. A synonym for this word is "evade."

Hint 2: This word has one vowel in the middle of the word. There are no repeating letters in this word. The word starts with "s" and ends with "k."

If those hints weren't enough to get the ball rolling for you, then you can keep reading for the full answer to the Wordle. The full answer to the February 2 Wordle is... "shirk." Major kudos to everyone who knew what this word meant before today. Hopefully, every player was able to get this Wordle correct and continue their streak. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.