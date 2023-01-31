Today's Wordle Answer (#591) - January 31, 2023

It's Tuesday, January 31, and we're back with another edition of our Wordle guides. It's the last day of January, so players will want to ensure they end this month on the right note. Luckily, today's answer isn't too difficult, but it does feature a tricky spelling that might trip players up in their first few guesses.

If you haven't started the January 31 Wordle yet, you can check out our list of recommended starting words to give yourself an advantage before you've begun. However, if you're already a few guesses deep and you're on this guide, then you're likely looking for a lifeline so your streak doesn't end. Fortunately, we're here to provide that lifeline and offer some hints that should allow players to easier guess the answer. Below, players will see two hints for today's Wordle in addition to the full answer that's located further down in the guide.

Today's Wordle Answer - January 31, 2023

We'll begin with two hints that directly relate to the Wordle answer but won't immediately give the word away.

Hint 1: This word is most commonly used in Christianity. It can be defined as an object that features two intersecting lines or pieces. This word is sometimes preceded by an "a" at the start of it.

Hint 2: This word has one vowel in the middle of the word. There is one repeating letter in this word. The word starts with the letter "c."

If you weren't able to guess the answer from our hints, then fear not, as we have the full answer right here. The full answer to the January 31 Wordle is... "cross." The double letter will certainly trip up some players, as always. Hopefully, every player was able to get the Wordle correct and continue their streak. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.