Today's Wordle Answer (#586) - January 26, 2023

Who doesn't enjoy a little Thursday Wordle action every now and again? The answer on January 24 is not kind to players, and you might need some help by the third or fourth guess. The Wordle today features a repeating letter and a word that players might not assume is actually a word that the database would use.

If you haven't started the Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point, then you might be looking for some hints if you've hit a wall. Luckily, we provide just that further down in this guide. We will also spell out the full answer for players looking to simply get out of today unscathed.

Today's Wordle Answer - January 26, 2023

We'll begin with a few hints that directly relate to today's Wordle answer, but don't give it away immediately.

Hint 1: This word is defined as being muscular or fit. It's also used in the video game industry to describe a game that's long in length or one that has a lot of content packed into it.

Hint 2: This word has two vowels, but they are repeating, meaning you'll use one vowel twice. The vowels are in the middle of the word. The word has no other repeating letters aside from the vowels. The word ends with "y."

If those hints weren't enough to get the ball rolling for you, then you can keep reading for the full answer to the Wordle. The full answer to the January 26 Wordle is... "beefy." Definitely not a word we would have guessed would make its way into the Wordle database. Hopefully, every player was able to get this Wordle correct and continue their streak. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.