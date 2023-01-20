Today's Wordle Answer (#580) - January 20, 2023

It’s Friday, and players should end the week right by getting the Wordle correct. If you're here, then you're probably struggling in some shape or fashion, and that's not something you want to do on a Friday. Fortunately, we're here to make sure that you end the work week with aplomb and get the Wordle correct. Today's answer is a word that most people hear in everyday life. It's also a homonym, meaning that it sounds the same as another word, but they mean two different things. Luckily, this version of the word doesn't have any tricky spelling or uncommon letters in it. If you haven't started the January 20 Wordle yet, though, you can check out our list of recommended starting words to give yourself an advantage before you've begun.

However, if you're a few guesses deep, then it might be time to seek some helpful advice. We have exactly that just below. We’ve come up with two hints that should help players come up with relevant guesses for today's puzzle on January 20. If those don’t work, though, we’ve spelled out the full answer further down in the guide if players simply want to head into the weekend with their streak still intact.

Today's Wordle Answer - January 20, 2023

We'll begin with two hints that directly relate to the Wordle answer, but won't immediately give the word away.

Hint 1: This word can be defined as a small change. This word is used in both fashion and construction.

Hint 2: This word has two vowels, one at the beginning of the word and one near the end. There are no repeating letters. The word ends with "r."

If you weren't able to guess the answer from our hints, then fear not, as we have the full answer right here. The full answer to the January 20 Wordle is... "alter." It's not the praying kind of altar, but the alter that comes into play when you want some clothes to fit better. Hopefully, every player was able to continue their streak today. We'll be back on Monday to continue our Wordle guides.