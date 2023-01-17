Today's Wordle Answer (#577) - January 17, 2023

It's Tuesday, January 17, and we're back with another edition of our Wordle guides. Today's answer is no give-me answer, as players will need to use some tricky vowel placement to get the word. However, the answer is a commonly used word, so players will at least have that going for them.

If you haven't started the January 17 Wordle yet, you can check out our list of recommended starting words to give yourself an advantage before you've begun. However, if you're already a few guesses deep and you're on this guide, then you're likely looking for a lifeline so your streak doesn't end. Fortunately, we're here to provide that lifeline and offer some hints that should allow players to easier guess the answer. Below, players will see two hints for today's Wordle in addition to the full answer that's located further down in the guide.

Today's Wordle Answer - January 17, 2023

We'll begin with two hints that directly relate to the Wordle answer but won't immediately give the word away.

Hint 1: This word can be defined as choosing to take up a new way of thinking. It also has another definition related to child care.

Hint 2: This word has two vowels, one at the start of the word and one in the middle. There are no repeating letters in this word. The word ends with the letter "t."

If you weren't able to guess the answer from our hints, then fear not, as we have the full answer right here. The full answer to the January 17 Wordle is... "adopt." The beginning "a" will likely mean players don't get the answer within the first couple of guesses. Hopefully, every player was able to get the Wordle correct and continue their streak. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.