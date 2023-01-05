Today's Wordle Answer (#566) - January 6, 2022

It’s Friday, and players should end the week right by getting the Wordle correct. If you're here, then you're probably struggling in some shape or fashion, and that's not something you want to do on a Friday. Fortunately, we're here to make sure that you end the work week with aplomb and get the Wordle correct. Players will certainly need some assistance if they want to get this Wordle correct, too. The answer today features an uncommon word, a double letter, and a strange spelling. It's a trifecta that makes any Wordle answer tough. If you haven't started the January 6 Wordle yet, though, you can check out our list of recommended starting words to give yourself an advantage before you've begun.

However, if you're a few guesses deep, then it might be time to seek some helpful advice. We have exactly that just below. We’ve come up with two hints that should help players come up with relevant guesses for today's puzzle on January 6. If those don’t work, though, we’ve spelled out the full answer further down in the guide if players simply want to head into the weekend with their streak still intact.

Today's Wordle Answer - January 6, 2022

We'll begin with two hints that directly relate to the Wordle answer, but won't immediately give the word away.

Hint 1: This word can be defined as failing to tell the whole story of something. Synonyms for this word include: disguise and contradict.

Hint 2: This word has three vowels, but one of them is repeating. One of the repeating vowels comes at the end of the word. The word starts with "b."

If you weren't able to guess the answer from our hints, then fear not, as we have the full answer right here. The full answer to the January 6 Wordle is... "belie." Hand up, I had never heard of this word before today. If you did, then it was likely still difficult to guess that answer. Hopefully, every player was able to continue their streak today. We'll be back on Monday to continue our Wordle guides.