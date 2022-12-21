Today's Wordle Answer (#551) - December 22, 2022

Who doesn't enjoy a little Thursday Wordle action every now and again? We're quickly approaching the holiday weekend, but that doesn't mean Wordle is going easy on players. In fact, the answer on December 22 is one of the toughest this month has had to offer.

If you haven't started the Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point, then you're likely looking for some hints. Luckily, we provide just that further down in this guide. We will also spell out the full answer for players looking to simply get out of today unscathed.

Today's Wordle Answer - December 22, 2022

We'll begin with a few hints that directly relate to today's Wordle answer, but don't give it away immediately.

Hint 1: This word is defined as being exceptionally good at something. There's also a popular piece of software from Microsoft named after this word.

Hint 2: This word has one vowel, but there is two of this vowel in the word. The word has no other repeating letters. It contains an "x" somewhere in it.

If those hints weren't enough to get the ball rolling for you, then you can keep reading for the full answer to the Wordle. The full answer to the December 22 Wordle is... "excel." It's not often we see an "x" make an appearance in Wordle. The repeating "e" in addition to the "x" makes this an extremely tough Wordle. Hopefully, every player was able to get this Wordle correct and continue their streak. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.