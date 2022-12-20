Today's Wordle Answer (#550) - December 21, 2022

It might be the middle of the week, but there's still no slowing down this Wordle train. We've returned to offer more help to people in need when it comes to getting the Wordle correct. This time, we're helping out with the answer on December 21. Today's answer isn't too tricky, but it can definitely make life hard for players who might not be up to date with their astronomy. If you haven't started the Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point, then you're likely looking for some hints.

Luckily, we provide just that further down in this article. We also spell out the full answer even further down, so if you don't want to be spoiled, don't read below the hints.

Today's Wordle Answer - December 21, 2022

We'll begin with two hints that directly relate to today's Wordle answer, but don't give it away immediately.

Hint 1: This word can be defined as something that resembles the moon. There's a certain calendar named after this word.

Hint 2: This word has two vowels, one near the start of the word and one near the end of it. There are no repeating letters. The ending letter is "r."

If those hints weren't enough to get the ball rolling for you, then you can keep reading for the full answer to the December 21 Wordle. The full answer to today's Wordle is... "lunar." Not a word you hear every day, but definitely not as tricky of a word as we've seen in the past. Hopefully, every player was able to continue their Wordle streak today. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.