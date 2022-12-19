Today's Wordle Answer (#549) - December 20, 2022

It's Tuesday, December 20, and we're back with another edition of our Wordle guides. Today's answer is not a difficult one by any stretch of the imagination. It's a common word that doesn't feature any tricky letters or spelling. However, often times, these types of answers give players the most trouble due to their sheer simplicity.

If you haven't started the December 20 Wordle yet, you can check out our list of recommended starting words to give yourself an advantage before you've begun. However, if you're already a few guesses deep and you're on this guide, then you're likely looking for a lifeline so your streak doesn't end. Fortunately, we're here to provide that lifeline and offer some hints that should allow players to easier guess the answer. Below, players will see two hints for today's Wordle in addition to the full answer that's located further down in the guide.

Today's Wordle Answer - December 20, 2022

We'll begin with two hints that directly relate to the Wordle answer but won't immediately give the word away.

Hint 1: In the Twelve Days of Christmas song, you receive French Hens on this word's day.

Hint 2: This word has one vowel, and it's in the middle of the word. There are no repeating letters in this word. It begins with "t" and ends with "d."

If you weren't able to guess the answer from our hints, then fear not, as we have the full answer right here. The full answer to the December 20 Wordle is... "third." Certainly an easier answer than some of the previous ones we've seen this month. Hopefully, every player was able to get the Wordle correct and continue their streak. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.