Today's Wordle Answer (#545) - December 16, 2022

It’s Friday, and players should end the week right by getting the Wordle correct. If you're here, then you're probably struggling in some shape or fashion, and that's not something you want to do on a Friday. Fortunately, we're here to make sure that you end the work week with aplomb and get the Wordle correct. The end of the week Wordle is fairly easy, but it is an uncommon word that you might not think of immediately. If you haven't started the December 16 Wordle yet, though, you can check out our list of recommended starting words to give yourself an advantage before you've begun.

However, if you're a few guesses deep, then it might be time to seek some helpful advice. We have exactly that just below. We’ve come up with two hints that should help players come up with relevant guesses for today's puzzle on December 16. If those don’t work, though, we’ve spelled out the full answer further down in the guide if players simply want to head into the weekend with their streak still intact.

Today's Wordle Answer - December 16, 2022

We'll begin with two hints that directly relate to the Wordle answer, but won't immediately give the word away.

Hint 1: This word can be defined as the exploration of something with your hands or a medical instrument. This word is often associated with aliens.

Hint 2: This word has two vowels, one in the middle of the word and one at the end. There are no repeating letters in this word. The word begins with "p."

If you weren't able to guess the answer from our hints, then fear not, as we have the full answer right here. The full answer to the December 16 Wordle is... "probe." A word with some common letters, but certainly not a word you hear in every day life until you're a doctor or fond of aliens. Hopefully, every player was able to continue their streak today. We'll be back on Monday to continue our Wordle guides.