Today's Wordle Answer (#544) - December 15, 2022

Who doesn't enjoy a little Thursday Wordle action every now and again? The halfway point of December has done players no favors, as today's Wordle answer on December 15 is a trivial one. However, the answer is a common word that players shouldn't struggle too much with once they guess some correct letters.

If you haven't started the Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point, then you're likely looking for some hints. Luckily, we provide just that further down in this guide. We will also spell out the full answer for players looking to simply get out of today unscathed.

Today's Wordle Answer - December 15, 2022

We'll begin with a few hints that directly relate to today's Wordle answer, but don't give it away immediately.

Hint 1: This word is most commonly used in a competitive environment, like sports or esports, and describes players or teams that compete with each other for superiority. There's usually some bad blood between those players or teams if you use this word to describe them.

Hint 2: This word has two vowels, one near the start of the word and one near the end. The word has no repeating letters and ends with "l."

If those hints weren't enough to get the ball rolling for you, then you can keep reading for the full answer to the Wordle. The full answer to the December 15 Wordle is... "rival." Not an uncommon word by any stretch, but that lingering "v" will surely trip some players up. Hopefully, every player was able to get this Wordle correct and continue their streak. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.