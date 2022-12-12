Today's Wordle Answer (#542) - December 13, 2022

It's Tuesday, December 13, and we're back with another edition of our Wordle guides. Today's answer isn't a difficult word by any means, as it features common letters and is relatively common. Where players might struggle is guessing the word after they have most of the letters figured out. There are several other words that share the same structure and letters of this word, which could cause players to blow through their guesses trying to figure out which word it might be.

If you haven't started the December 13 Wordle yet, you can check out our list of recommended starting words to give yourself an advantage before you've begun. However, if you're already a few guesses deep and you're on this guide, then you're likely looking for a lifeline so your streak doesn't end. Fortunately, we're here to provide that lifeline and offer some hints that should allow players to easier guess the answer. Below, players will see two hints for today's Wordle in addition to the full answer that's located further down in the guide.

Today's Wordle Answer - December 13, 2022

We'll begin with two hints that directly relate to the Wordle answer but won't immediately give the word away.

Hint 1: This word is something you'd find on the wheel of a bike or a ship.

Hint 2: This word has two vowels, one in the middle of the word and one at the end. There are no repeating letters in this word. The word starts with "s."

If you weren't able to guess the answer from our hints, then fear not, as we have the full answer right here. The full answer to the December 13 Wordle is... "spoke." Not the easiest answer in the world, as there are plenty of other words that share that same word structure. That could lead players to waste guesses on the wrong words. Hopefully, every player was able to get the Wordle correct and continue their streak. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.