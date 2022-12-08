Today's Wordle Answer (#538) - December 9, 2022

It’s Friday, and players should end the week right by getting the Wordle correct. If you're here, then you're probably struggling in some shape or fashion, and that's not something you want to do on a Friday. Fortunately, we're here to make sure that you end the work week with aplomb and get the Wordle correct. Fortunately for players, the answer today is much simpler than the past few days' answers have been. Still, though, it's not a word that players should take lightly. If you haven't started the December 9 Wordle yet, though, you can check out our list of recommended starting words to give yourself an advantage before you've begun.

However, if you're a few guesses deep, then it might be time to seek some helpful advice. We have exactly that just below. We’ve come up with two hints that should help players come up with relevant guesses for today's puzzle on December 9. If those don’t work, though, we’ve spelled out the full answer further down in the guide if players simply want to head into the weekend with their streak still intact.

Today's Wordle Answer - December 9, 2022

We'll begin with two hints that directly relate to the Wordle answer, but won't immediately give the word away.

Hint 1: This word is mainly used to describe the different weaving that a person can do to their hair. It can also be described as the weaving of materials, like silk and cotton, into decorative garments.

Hint 2: This word has two vowels, both in the middle of the word. There are no repeating letters in this word. The word ends with "d."

If you weren't able to guess the answer from our hints, then fear not, as we have the full answer right here. The full answer to the December 9 Wordle is... "braid." A much easier answer than the past few days, but it's not the simplest answer to get either. Hopefully, every player was able to continue their streak today. We'll be back on Monday to continue our Wordle guides.