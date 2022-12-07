Today's Wordle Answer (#537) - December 8, 2022

Who doesn't enjoy a little Thursday Wordle action every now and again? We're now a week into December, and the Wordle gods have been unrelenting thus far. Unfortunately, that doesn't stop today, as the answer on December 8 is another tough word that players will have to guess.

If you haven't started the Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point, then you're likely looking for some hints. Luckily, we provide just that further down in this guide. We will also spell out the full answer for players looking to simply get out of today unscathed.

Today's Wordle Answer - December 8, 2022

We'll begin with a few hints that directly relate to today's Wordle answer, but don't give it away immediately.

Hint 1: This word is defined as deducing information from logic/evidence rather than hearing it spelled out.

Hint 2: This word has two vowels, one at the very start of the word and one near the end. The word has no repeating letters and ends with "r."

If those hints weren't enough to get the ball rolling for you, then you can keep reading for the full answer to the Wordle. The full answer to the December 8 Wordle is... "infer." This word is difficult for a few reasons, chiefly because it starts with a vowel and isn't that common of a word in everyday life. Hopefully, every player was able to get this Wordle correct and continue their streak. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.