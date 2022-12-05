Today's Wordle Answer (#535) - December 6, 2022

It's Tuesday, December 6, and we're back with another edition of our Wordle guides. Today's answer is difficult for a couple of reasons, the first being that it technically has two meanings. One of those meanings is actually a common name, so it could throw players off when they're thinking of words to guess. The word also has an uncommon spelling, which usually makes players' lives difficult.

If you haven't started the December 6 Wordle yet, you can check out our list of recommended starting words to give yourself an advantage before you've begun. However, if you're already a few guesses deep and you're on this guide, then you're likely looking for a lifeline so your streak doesn't end. Fortunately, we're here to provide that lifeline and offer some hints that should allow players to easier guess the answer. Below, players will see two hints for today's Wordle in addition to the full answer that's located further down in the guide.

Today's Wordle Answer - December 6, 2022

We'll begin with two hints that directly relate to the Wordle answer but won't immediately give the word away.

Hint 1: This word is both a popular name for a girl and a gemstone that has an orange tint.

Hint 2: This word has two vowels, one at the start of the word and one near the end. There are no repeating letters in this word. The word ends with "r."

If you weren't able to guess the answer from our hints, then fear not, as we have the full answer right here. The full answer to the December 6 Wordle is... "amber." Anytime someone's name doubles as a Wordle answer, players will likely throw some guesses away trying to get it. Hopefully, every player was able to get the Wordle correct and continue their streak. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.