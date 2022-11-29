Today's Wordle Answer (#529) - November 30, 2022

It might be the middle of the week, but there's still no slowing down this Wordle train. We've returned to offer more help to people in need when it comes to getting the Wordle correct. This time, we're helping out with the answer on November 30. It's the last day of November, and Wordle has given players a relatively easy answer to close out the month. However, it's not too simple that players will get it within a few guesses. If you haven't started the Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point, then you're likely looking for some hints.

Luckily, we provide just that further down in this article. We also spell out the full answer even further down, so if you don't want to be spoiled, don't read below the hints.

Today's Wordle Answer - November 30, 2022

We'll begin with two hints that directly relate to today's Wordle answer, but don't give it away immediately.

Hint 1: This word can be defined as spending time to gain knowledge on a certain subject(s). Students in school usually have to do this quite often.

Hint 2: This word has two vowels, one in the middle and one at the end. This word has no repeating letters. The starting letter is "s."

If those hints weren't enough to get the ball rolling for you, then you can keep reading for the full answer to the November 30 Wordle. The full answer to today's Wordle is... "study." Players might not like studying, but the word saved them with this Wordle. Hopefully, every player was able to continue their Wordle streak today. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.