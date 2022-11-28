Today's Wordle Answer (#528) - November 29, 2022

It's Tuesday, November 29, and we're back with another edition of our Wordle guides. After a somewhat easy answer yesterday on Monday, Wordle has given players a classic difficult word to guess today. The word isn't completely uncommon, but it likely won't be player's third or fourth guess no matter what letters they have correct.

If you haven't started the November 29 Wordle yet, you can check out our list of recommended starting words to give yourself an advantage before you've begun. However, if you're already a few guesses deep and you're on this guide, then you're likely looking for a lifeline so your streak doesn't end. Fortunately, we're here to provide that lifeline and offer some hints that should allow players to easier guess the answer. Below, players will see two hints for today's Wordle in addition to the full answer that's located further down in the guide.

Today's Wordle Answer - November 29, 2022

We'll begin with two hints that directly relate to the Wordle answer but won't immediately give the word away.

Hint 1: This word can be defined as an unwarranted action that is performed for hyperbolic purposes. A synonym for the word is "excessive."

Hint 2: This word has three vowels, one of which is a repeating vowel. The word begins with one of the repeating vowels and ends with the other two vowels.

If you weren't able to guess the answer from our hints, then fear not, as we have the full answer right here. The full answer to the November 29 Wordle is... "undue." Normally, players would think of the word "undo" when trying to spell this word. However, Wordle has decided to be tricky today and give players the alternate spelling and meaning. Hopefully, every player was able to get the Wordle correct and continue their streak. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.