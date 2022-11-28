Today's Wordle Answer (#527) - November 28, 2022

It's Monday and that can only mean one thing: We're back for another week of Wordle guides. After a long weekend, it's time to get back into the swing of things, and we're here to make sure you do that by getting the Wordle correct. Luckily, the Wordle gods haven't given players a terribly difficult word to kick off the week, but it might not be one that players guess right out of the gate. If you haven't started the November 28 Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point and visiting this article, then you might be in need of some help.

That's where we can come in. Below, players will find two tips for today's Wordle. We've also spelled out the full answer for players who might not find the hints helpful enough.

Today's Wordle Answer - November 28, 2022

We'll begin with a couple of hints that directly relate to the answer, but won't give it away.

Hint 1: This word is usually used to describe a glass of water. A synonym for it would be "lukewarm."

Hint 2: This word has two vowels, one near the start of the word and one near the end of it. There are no repeating letters in the word. The ending letter is "d."

If those hints weren't enough to get the ball rolling for you, then you can keep reading for the full answer to the November 28 Wordle. The full answer is "tepid." Not a super common word that users would know, but it's certainly not the worst of answers. Hopefully, every player was able to guess the answer correctly and continue their streak. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.