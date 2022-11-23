Today's Wordle Answer (#523) - November 24, 2022

Who doesn't enjoy a little Thursday Wordle action every now and again? We're back with another edition of our Wordle guides, this time on November 24, which is Thanksgiving in the United States. The Wordle answer today is especially appropriate, especially for those living in the United States or those that celebrate Thanksgiving. However, it's not a freebie answer, so some players could still struggle with their guesses.

If you haven't started the Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point, then you're likely looking for some hints. Luckily, we provide just that further down in this guide. We will also spell out the full answer for players looking to simply get out of today unscathed.

Today's Wordle Answer - November 24, 2022

We'll begin with a few hints that directly relate to today's Wordle answer, but don't give it away immediately.

Hint 1: This word is described as a large meal, and often follows the word "Thanksgiving."

Hint 2: This word has two vowels, both in the middle of the word. There are no repeating letters. The word ends in "st."

If those hints weren't enough to get the ball rolling for you, then you can keep reading for the full answer to the Wordle. The full answer to the November 24 Wordle is "feast." The Wordle gods have undoubtedly planned this answer. Hopefully, every player was able to get the answer correct and continue their streaks., especially those that are celebrating the holiday. We'll be off for Black Friday, but we'll be back with more Wordle answers starting next week.