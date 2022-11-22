Today's Wordle Answer (#522) - November 23, 2022

It might be the middle of the week, but there's still no slowing down this Wordle train. We've returned to offer more help to people in need when it comes to getting the Wordle correct. This time, we're helping out with the answer on November 23. Today's answer is eerily similar to yesterday's in terms of letters and structure. However, players still might struggle with it due to how many possible words have the same letters. If you haven't started the Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point, then you're likely looking for some hints.

Luckily, we provide just that further down in this article. We also spell out the full answer even further down, so if you don't want to be spoiled, don't read below the hints.

Today's Wordle Answer - November 23, 2022

We'll begin with two hints that directly relate to today's Wordle answer, but don't give it away immediately.

Hint 1: This word has several definitions. One of them describes what people do when they're moving in a car and the other is what a long golf shot is called.

Hint 2: This word has two vowels, one in the middle and one at the end. This word has no repeating letters. The starting letter "d."

If those hints weren't enough to get the ball rolling for you, then you can keep reading for the full answer to the November 23 Wordle. The full answer to today's Wordle is "drive." Another simple word that could have easily gotten the best of some players. Hopefully, every player was able to continue their Wordle streak today. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.