Today's Wordle Answer (#521) - November 22, 2022

It's Tuesday, November 22, and we're back with another edition of our Wordle guides. Today's answer is, fortunately, extremely simple. It doesn't feature any difficult letters or spelling, and players should be able to get it correct within a few guesses. However, sometimes, the letters don't fall for you, and that can lead to some difficult treading.

If you haven't started the November 22 Wordle yet, you can check out our list of recommended starting words to give yourself an advantage before you've begun. However, if you're already a few guesses deep and you're on this guide, then you're likely looking for a lifeline so your streak doesn't end. Fortunately, we're here to provide that lifeline and offer some hints that should allow players to easier guess the answer. Below, players will see two hints for today's Wordle in addition to the full answer that's located further down in the guide.

Today's Wordle Answer - November 22, 2022

We'll begin with two hints that directly relate to the Wordle answer but won't immediately give the word away.

Hint 1: This word is the second word in one of the most popular Transformers names.

Hint 2: This word has two vowels, one in the middle of the word and one at the end. The word begins with "p."

If you weren't able to guess the answer from our hints, then fear not, as we have the full answer right here. The full answer to the November 22 Wordle is... "prime." Transformers fans will surely want to get that one correct. Hopefully, every player was able to get the Wordle correct and continue their streak. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.