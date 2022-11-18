Today's Wordle Answer (#517) - November 18, 2022

It’s Friday, and players should end the week right by getting the Wordle correct. If you're here, then you're probably struggling in some shape or fashion, and that's not something you want to do on a Friday. Fortunately, we're here to make sure that you end the work week with aplomb and get the Wordle correct. However, that might be difficult, as today's answer is rather tough. It's an uncommon word with an uncommon spelling, which is always a dangerous pairing. If you haven't started the November 18 Wordle yet, though, you can check out our list of recommended starting words to give yourself an advantage before you've begun.

However, if you're a few guesses deep, then it might be time to seek some helpful advice. We have exactly that just below. We’ve come up with two hints that should help players come up with relevant guesses for today's puzzle on November 18. If those don’t work, though, we’ve spelled out the full answer further down in the guide if players simply want to head into the weekend with their streak still intact.

Today's Wordle Answer - November 18, 2022

We'll begin with two hints that directly relate to the Wordle answer, but won't immediately give the word away.

Hint 1: This word is used to describe a hieroglyphic character or symbol.

Hint 2: This word has one vowel, and it's located in the middle of the word. The word ends in "ph."

If you weren't able to guess the answer from our hints, then fear not, as we have the full answer right here. The full answer to the November 18 Wordle is... "glyph." Any word that only has a "y" for the vowel is going to be tough, but things get even harder when the word isn't common. Hopefully, every player was able to continue their streak today. We'll be back on Monday to continue our Wordle guides.