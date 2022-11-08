Today's Wordle Answer (#507) - November 8, 2022

It's Tuesday, November 8, and we're back with another edition of our Wordle guides. We're a week into November, and, so far, the Wordles haven't been too difficult as of yet. That remains true to an extent with today's answer, but it's certainly not a walk in the park, so players should expect a decent challenge at the least.

If you haven't started the November 8 Wordle yet, you can check out our list of recommended starting words to give yourself an advantage before you've begun. However, if you're already a few guesses deep and you're on this guide, then you're likely looking for a lifeline so your streak doesn't end. Fortunately, we're here to provide that lifeline and offer some hints that should allow players to easier guess the answer. Below, players will see two hints for today's Wordle in addition to the full answer that's located further down in the guide.

Today's Wordle Answer - November 8, 2022

We'll begin with two hints that directly relate to the Wordle answer but won't immediately give the word away.

Hint 1: This word has a few different definitions, but one of the most prominent describes what a witch/wizard repeats to cast a magical incantation.

Hint 2: This word has only one vowel, and it's located in the middle of the word. There is a double consonant somewhere in the word as well.

If you weren't able to guess the answer from our hints, then fear not, as we have the full answer right here. The full answer to the November 8 Wordle is... "spell." Any time there's a double letter in a Wordle, it will give players trouble. Hopefully, every player was able to get the Wordle correct and continue their streak. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.