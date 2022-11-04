Today's Wordle Answer (#503) - November 4, 2022

It’s Friday, and players should end the week right by getting the Wordle correct. If you're here, then you're probably struggling in some shape or fashion, and that's not something you want to do on a Friday. Fortunately, we're here to make sure that you end the work week with aplomb and get the Wordle correct. The answer heading into the weekend is a fairly tough word. While it's extremely common, players might struggle with it due to its spelling and vowel usage. If you haven't started the November 4 Wordle yet, though, you can check out our list of recommended starting words to give yourself an advantage before you've begun.

However, if you're a few guesses deep, then it might be time to seek some helpful advice. We have exactly that just below. We’ve come up with two hints that should help players come up with relevant guesses for today's puzzle on November 4. If those don’t work, though, we’ve spelled out the full answer further down in the guide if players simply want to head into the weekend with their streak still intact.

Today's Wordle Answer - November 4, 2022

We'll begin with two hints that directly relate to the Wordle answer, but won't immediately give the word away.

Hint 1: This word is a shortened version of the word that describes the process of taking a picture.

Hint 2: This word has one vowel but they are repeating, so there are two of them. The word ends with one of the vowels.

If you weren't able to guess the answer from our hints, then fear not, as we have the full answer right here. The full answer to the November 4 Wordle is... "photo." The "ph" at the beginning and the double "o" makes that a fairly difficult Wordle. Hopefully, every player was able to continue their streak today. We'll be back on Monday to continue our Wordle guides.