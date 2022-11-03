Today's Wordle Answer (#502) - November 3, 2022

Who doesn't enjoy a little Thursday Wordle action every now and again? We're back with another edition of our Wordle guides, this time on November 3. There's no rest for the wicked, as another tough answer is ready to greet players on this Thursday in November.

If you haven't started the Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point, then you're likely looking for some hints. Luckily, we provide just that further down in this guide. We will also spell out the full answer for players looking to simply get out of today unscathed.

Today's Wordle Answer - November 3, 2022

We'll begin with a few hints that directly relate to today's Wordle answer, but don't give it away immediately.

Hint 1: This word can describe someone who is reading something audibly to a person or group.

Hint 2: This word has three vowels, one at the start of the word and the other two in the middle. There are no repeating letters in this word. It ends with the letter "d."

If those hints weren't enough to get the ball rolling for you, then you can keep reading for the full answer to the Wordle. The full answer to the November 3 Wordle is "aloud." Another answer that begins with a vowel. This one wasn't as difficult as others, but it was still a tricky answer that might have gotten the best of some players. Hopefully, every player was able to get the answer correct and continue their streaks. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.