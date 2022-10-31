Today's Wordle Answer (#499) - October 31, 2022

It's Monday and that can only mean one thing: We're back for another week of Wordle guides. After a long weekend, it's time to get back into the swing of things, and we're here to make sure you do that by getting the Wordle correct. Unfortunately for those looking to cruise into November, the Wordle gods have given users a tricky answer, and on Halloween no less. Today's answer is not especially common, which will likely give a majority of players some trouble. If you haven't started the October 31 Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point and visiting this article, then you might be in need of some help.

That's where we can come in. Below, players will find two tips for today's Wordle on October 31. We've also spelled out the full answer for players who might not find the hints helpful enough.

Today's Wordle Answer - October 31, 2022

We'll begin with a couple of hints that directly relate to the answer but won't give it away.

Hint 1: This word is an adverb and can be defined as describing something appropriately.

Hint 2: This word has two vowels, one at the beginning of the word and one at the end. The vowels are not repeating. The word ends with "ly."

If those hints weren't enough to get the ball rolling for you, then you can keep reading for the full answer to the October 31 Wordle. The full answer is "aptly." It's not often that we see an adverb make its way into the Wordle database, but here we are. Aptly certain isn't an easy answer, but hopefully, every player was able to guess the answer correctly and continue their streak. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.