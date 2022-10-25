Today's Wordle Answer (#493) - October 25, 2022

It's Tuesday, October 25 and we're back with another edition of our Wordle guides. This week has been doing no favors to players who enjoy an easier Wordle. Tuesday's answer is rather difficult despite the word being fairly common and featuring a simple spelling.

If you haven't started the October 25 Wordle yet, you can check out our list of recommended starting words to give yourself an advantage before you've begun. However, if you're already a few guesses deep and you're on this guide, then you're likely looking for a lifeline so your streak doesn't end. Fortunately, we're here to provide that lifeline and offer some hints that should allow players to easier guess the answer. Below, players will see two hints for today's Wordle in addition to the full answer that's located further down in the guide.

Today's Wordle Answer - October 25, 2022

We'll begin with two hints that directly relate to the Wordle answer but won't immediately give the word away.

Hint 1: This word can describe weather that isn't clear.

Hint 2: This word has two vowels, one in the middle of the word and one at the end. There is a repeating letter back-to-back in the word.

If you weren't able to guess the answer from our hints, then fear not, as we have the full answer right here. The full answer to the October 25 Wordle is... "foggy." The double "g" and the "y" at the end of the word make this one of the tougher Wordles of the last couple of weeks. Hopefully, every player was able to get the Wordle correct and continue their streak. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.