Today's Wordle Answer (#492) - October 24, 2022

It's Monday and that can only mean one thing: We're back for another week of Wordle guides. After a long weekend, it's time to get back into the swing of things, and we're here to make sure you do that by getting the Wordle correct. Fortunately for those who are still dragging on this late-October Monday, the Wordle isn't nearly as difficult as the answers from last week. Today's answer is an extremely common word, but does have some less-than-normal spelling, so some players could struggle if their early guesses don't pan out. If you haven't started the October 24 Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point and visiting this article, then you might be in need of some help.

That's where we can come in. Below, players will find two tips for today's Wordle on October 24. We've also spelled out the full answer for players who might not find the hints helpful enough.

Today's Wordle Answer - October 24, 2022

We'll begin with a couple of hints that directly relate to the answer, but won't give it away.

Hint 1: This word can be used to describe being responsible for a certain situation. Another definition for the word is the action of criticizing on the basis of inadequacy.

Hint 2: This word has two vowels, both in the middle of the word. The vowels are not repeating. The word ends in "t."

If those hints weren't enough to get the ball rolling for you, then you can keep reading for the full answer to the October 24 Wordle. The full answer is "fault." It's a Wordle answer that will feel players left frustrated if they can't manage to get it. Hopefully, every player was able to guess the answer correctly and continue their streak. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.