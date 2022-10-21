Today's Wordle Answer (#489) - October 21, 2022

It’s Friday, and players should end the week right by getting the Wordle correct. If you're here, then you're probably struggling in some shape or fashion, and that's not something you want to do on a Friday. Fortunately, we're here to make sure that you end the work week with aplomb and get the Wordle correct. Today's answer is relatively simple, as it's a common word that most users should know. However, there is a tricky letter or two in the word that could give players problems if they don't land some solid guesses early on. If you haven't started the October 21 Wordle yet, though, you can check out our list of recommended starting words to give yourself an advantage before you've begun.

However, if you're a few guesses deep, then it might be time to seek some helpful advice. We have exactly that just below. We’ve come up with two hints that should help players come up with relevant guesses for today's puzzle on October 21. If those don’t work, though, we’ve spelled out the full answer further down in the guide if players simply want to head into the weekend with their streak still intact.

Today's Wordle Answer - October 21, 2022

We'll begin with two hints that directly relate to the Wordle answer, but won't immediately give the word away.

Hint 1: This word is part of the name of an iconic Fortnite point of interest that housed the Durr Burger restaurant. It was one of the original Fortnite POIs that launched with the game.

Hint 2: This word has two vowels and no repeating letters. There is a "v" somewhere in the word.

If you weren't able to guess the answer from our hints, then fear not, as we have the full answer right here. The full answer to the October 21 Wordle is... "grove." Fortnite fans everywhere will be kicking themselves if they didn't get that word, especially if they liked to drop at Greasy Grove. Hopefully, every player was able to continue their streak today. We'll be back on Monday to continue our Wordle guides.