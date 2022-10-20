Today's Wordle Answer (#488) - October 20, 2022

Who doesn't enjoy a little Thursday Wordle action every now and again? We're back with another edition of our Wordle guides, this time on October 20. After a rough answer yesterday, players can relax a little bit on Thursday. Today's Wordle isn't difficult at all and doesn't contain any tricky lettings or spelling. Moreover, if you wear a certain kind of clothing, this Wordle should be a walk in the park for you.

If you haven't started the Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point, then you're likely looking for some hints. Luckily, we provide just that further down in this guide. We will also spell out the full answer for players looking to simply get out of today unscathed.

Today's Wordle Answer - October 20, 2022

We'll begin with a few hints that directly relate to today's Wordle answer, but don't give it away immediately.

Hint 1: This word is the material that blue jeans are made out of.

Hint 2: This word has two vowels, both somewhere in the middle of the word. There are no repeating letters in this word. It ends with the letter "m."

If those hints weren't enough to get the ball rolling for you, then you can keep reading for the full answer to the Wordle. The full answer to the October 20 Wordle is "denim." While not the most common of words in the English language, we're willing to guess most users have heard of denim before, especially if they wear jeans. Hopefully, every player was able to get the answer correct and continue their streaks. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.