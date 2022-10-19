Today's Wordle Answer (#487) - October 19, 2022

It might be the middle of week, but there's still no slowing down this Wordle train. We've returned to offer more help to people in need when it comes to getting the Wordle correct. This time, we're helping out with the answer on October 19, and players will need some extra help with this one. The word itself is somewhat common, though it wouldn't be surprising if some users had never heard of it all. There's also some complicated spelling in the word that will certainly give players a hard time. If you haven't started the Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point, then you're likely looking for some hints.

Luckily, we provide just that further down in this article. We also spell out the full answer even further down, so if you don't want to be spoiled, don't read below the hints.

Today's Wordle Answer - October 19, 2022

We'll begin with two hints that directly relate to today's Wordle answer, but don't give it away immediately.

Hint 1: If someone has a strange personality trait, you might call it this word.

Hint 2: This word has two vowels, both of which are in the middle of the word. This word has a "q" in it somewhere.

If those hints weren't enough to get the ball rolling for you, then you can keep reading for the full answer to the October 19 Wordle. The full answer to today's Wordle is "quirk." Another Wednesday, another tough answer from Wordle. We hope every player was able to continue their Wordle streak today. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.