Today's Wordle Answer (#486) - October 18, 2022

It's Tuesday, October 18 and we're back with another edition of our Wordle guides. After an easy answer was in store to kick off the week, we're back with another difficult answer. There are vowels, a tricky letter, and a word that not every user will think of right away. However, the answer is definitely not an impossible endeavor.

If you haven't started the October 18 Wordle yet, you can check out our list of recommended starting words to give yourself an advantage before you've begun. However, if you're already a few guesses deep and you're on this guide, then you're likely looking for a lifeline so your streak doesn't end. Fortunately, we're here to provide that lifeline and offer some hints that should allow players to easier guess the answer. Below, players will see two hints for today's Wordle in addition to the full answer that's located further down in the guide.

Today's Wordle Answer - October 18, 2022

We'll begin with two hints that directly relate to the Wordle answer but won't immediately give the word away.

Hint 1: This word can define any person on Earth who is currently living or has lived before.

Hint 2: This word has two vowels, one at the start of the word and one in the middle. There is an "x" near the beginning of the word.

If you weren't able to guess the answer from our hints, then fear not, as we have the full answer right here. The full answer to the October 18 Wordle is... "exist." It's not often we get to use an "x" in our Wordle answers, but, luckily, this word wasn't too uncommon. Hopefully, every player was able to get the Wordle correct and continue their streak. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.