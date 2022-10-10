Today's Wordle Answer (#478) - October 10, 2022

It's Monday and that can only mean one thing: We're back for another week of Wordle guides. After a long weekend, it's time to get back into the swing of things, and we're here to make sure you do that by getting the Wordle correct. To start out the week, players are met with a challenging Wordle. The word itself isn't uncommon, but the spelling of it will surely have players searching for hints after a few guesses. If you haven't started the October 10 Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point and visiting this article, then you're likely in need of some help.

That's where we can come in. Below, players will find two tips for today's Wordle on October 10. We've also spelled out the full answer for players that might not find the hints too helpful.

Today's Wordle Answer - October 10, 2022

We'll begin with a couple of hints that directly relate to the answer, but won't give it away.

Hint 1: This word is defined as taking pleasure in something. It can also be defined as benefitting from a situation.

Hint 2: This word has two vowels (one is only sometimes a vowel). There are no repeating letters, but this word does use a "j."

If those hints weren't enough to get the ball rolling for you, then you can keep reading for the full answer to the October 10 Wordle. The full answer is "enjoy." It's not too often that players use a "j" in the Wordle, but that's how Monday begins. The answer itself wasn't too uncommon, though, so it was certainly a tradeoff. Hopefully, every player was able to guess the answer correctly and continue their streak. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.