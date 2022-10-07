Today's Wordle Answer (#475) - October 7, 2022

It’s Friday, and players should end the week right by getting the Wordle correct. If you're here, then you might be struggling to accomplish that goal. Luckily for you, we're here to make sure that you start your Friday off right and continue your streak into the weekend. To put a period on the work week, the Wordle gods have given players a tricky answer that might require some extra thinking on a Friday. This word isn’t uncommon necessarily, but it likely won’t be the first guess that players think of. If you haven't started the October 7 Wordle yet, though, you can check out our list of recommended starting words to give yourself an advantage before you've begun.

However, if you're a few guesses deep, then it might be time to seek some helpful advice. We have exactly that just below. We’ve come up with two hints that should help players come up with relevant guesses for today's puzzle on October 7. If those don’t work, though, we’ve spelled out the full answer further down in the guide if players simply want to head into the weekend with their streak still intact.

Today's Wordle Answer - October 7, 2022

We'll begin with two hints that directly relate to the Wordle answer, but won't immediately give the word away.

Hint 1: This word rhymes with a Halloween treat that’s often given out to trick-or-treaters.

Hint 2: This word has two vowels, one in the middle and one at the end. There is also one repeating letter. The words begin with “d.”

If you weren't able to guess the answer from our hints, then fear not, as we have the full answer right here. The full answer to the October 7 Wordle is... "dandy." The repeating “d” is sure to trip up some players out there, but overall, the word isn’t too difficult to eventually guess. Hopefully, every player was able to continue their streak today. We'll be back on Monday to continue our Wordle guides.