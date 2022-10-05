Today's Wordle Answer (#473) - October 5, 2022

It might be the middle of week, but there's still no slowing down this Wordle train. We've returned to offer more help to people in need when it comes to getting the Wordle correct. This time, we're helping out with the answer on October 5. This particular Wordle answer isn't too difficult of a word to guess, but it's certainly not a word most players hear in everyday life. If you haven't started the Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point, then you're likely looking for some hints.

Luckily, we provide just that further down in this article. We also spell out the full answer even further down, so if you don't want to be spoiled, don't read below the hints.

Today's Wordle Answer - October 5, 2022

We'll begin with two hints that directly relate to today's Wordle answer, but don't give it away immediately.

Hint 1: This word can be defined as a piece of land that's partly flooded with water when it's high tide or the wet season.

Hint 2: This word has one vowel, which comes in the middle of the word, and no repeating letters. It ends in "sh."

If those hints weren't enough to get the ball rolling for you, then you can keep reading for the full answer to the October 5 Wordle. The full answer to today's Wordle is "marsh." Not a word that players will think of right off the bat, but it's certainly not an impossible endeavor to get it correct. We hope every player was able to continue their Wordle streak today. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.