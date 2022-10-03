Today's Wordle Answer (#471) - October 3, 2022

It's Monday and that can only mean one thing: We're back for another week of Wordle guides. After a long weekend, it's time to get back into the groove of things. There's arguably no better way to start the week than by getting the Wordle correct, and we're here to help make sure every player out there does just that. Today's Wordle involves a common word--no tricky letters or spelling, and should be known by every player. Of course, things can still occur that could make this Wordle difficult to answer. If you haven't started the October 3 Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point and visiting this article, then you're likely in need of some help.

That's where we can come in. Below, players will find two tips for today's Wordle on October 3. We've also spelled out the full answer for players that might not find the hints too helpful.

Today's Wordle Answer - October 3, 2022

We'll begin with a couple of hints that directly relate to the answer, but won't give it away.

Hint 1: This word is the name of a popular English rock musician that was the lead singer in the band The Police during the 1970s and 1980s.

Hint 2: This word has only one vowel, which comes in the middle of the word, and no repeating letters.

If those hints weren't enough to get the ball rolling for you, then you can keep reading for the full answer to the October 3 Wordle. The full answer is "sting." If you're a fan of 80s rock music, then you might be kicking yourself if you were unable to get this Wordle right. Hopefully, though, every player was able to guess the answer correctly and continue their streak. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.