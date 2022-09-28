Today's Wordle Answer (#465) - September 28, 2022

It might be the middle of week, but there's still no slowing down this Wordle train. We've returned to offer more help to people in need when it comes to getting the Wordle correct. This time, we're helping out with the answer on September 28. And help is what many players will need if they want to get this Wordle correct. It's one of the tougher answers from this past week, and will require players to expand their vocabulary. If you haven't started the Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point, then you're likely looking for some hints.

Luckily, we provide just that further down in this article. We also spell out the full answer even further down, so if you don't want to be spoiled, don't read below the hints.

Today's Wordle Answer - September 28, 2022

We'll begin with two hints that directly relate to today's Wordle answer, but don't give it away immediately.

Hint 1: This word means to take power from someone else by force or through illegal methods. In "The Office," Michael mispronounces this word when dressed as Santa and talking to David Wallace, complaining that Phyllis overthrew him.

Hint 2: This word has one vowel, but it is repeating. That vowel comes at the start and middle of the word.

If those hints weren't enough to get the ball rolling for you, then you can keep reading for the full answer to the September 28 Wordle. The full answer to today's Wordle is "usurp." Not a word that you hear or even think of every day. The Wordle gods were certainly testing players today. However, we hope every player was able to continue their streak today. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.