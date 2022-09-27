Today's Wordle Answer (#464) - September 27, 2022

It's Tuesday, September 27 and we're back with another edition of our Wordle guides. For the past week or so, the Wordle gods have not been too forgiving to the player base, giving players some difficult words to guess. Unfortunately for those who don't enjoy these types of Wordles, today's answer has continued to follow that trend. It's another difficult answer, and that means that players everywhere will need a little nudge in the right direction. Luckily, most players should at least know this particular word, which should give them an edge when attempting to guess what it is.

If you haven't started the Wordle yet, you can check out our list of recommended starting words to give yourself an advantage before you've begun. However, if you're already a few guesses deep, then you might be searching for a lifeline. Luckily, we're here to provide just that. Below, players will see two hints for today's Wordle in addition to the full answer. If players don't want to be spoiled, they should avoid reading past the hints, as that's where the full answer will be located.

Today's Wordle Answer - September 27, 2022

We'll begin with two hints that directly relate to the Wordle answer, but won't immediately give the word away.

Hint 1: This word describes what happens to cereal when people leave it out for too long without eating it.

Hint 2: This word has two vowels and one repeating letter. One of the vowels comes at the end of the word.

If you weren't able to guess the answer from our hints, then fear not, as we have the full answer right here. The full answer to the September 27 Wordle is... "soggy." Certainly a common word, but the repeating "g" will almost definitely trip some players up along the way. Hopefully, every player was able to get the Wordle correct and continue their streak. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.