Today's Wordle Answer (#463) - September 26, 2022

It's Monday and that can only mean one thing: We're back for another week of Wordle guides. After a long weekend, it's time to get back into the groove of things. There's arguably no better way to start the week than by getting the Wordle correct, and we're here to help make sure every player out there does just that. If you haven't started the September 26 Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point, then you're likely in need of some help.

That's where we can come in. Below, players will find two tips for today's Wordle on September 26. We've also spelled out the full answer for players that might not find the hints too helpful.

Today's Wordle Answer - September 26, 2022

We'll begin with a couple of hints that directly relate to the answer, but won't give it away.

Hint 1: This word is the name of a popular beverage company that specializes in iced tea.

Hint 2: This word only has one vowel and no repeating letters. The vowel comes directly in the middle of the word.

If those hints weren't enough to get the ball rolling for you, then you can keep reading for the full answer to the September 19 Wordle. The full answer is "brisk." Wordle let players off with a relatively easy word to start the week, but the lack of vowels still made today's answer a little trying. Hopefully, every player was able to guess the answer correctly and continue their streak. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.