Today's Wordle Answer (#454) - September 16, 2022

There's no better way to end the week than by getting the Wordle correct. If you're here, then you might be struggling to accomplish that goal. Luckily for you, we're here to make sure that you end the week with a bang and continue your streak into the weekend. Of course, it might prove difficult today, as the answer to the September 16 Wordle is quite tricky. We wouldn't be surprised if players didn't even know the answer was a word itself once they see it. If you haven't started the Wordle yet, though, you can check out our list of recommended starting words to give yourself an advantage before you've begun.

However, if you're a few guesses deep, then it might be time to seek some helpful advice. We have exactly that just below. There are two hints that should help players at least come up with guesses for today's puzzle on September 16. We will also spell out the full answer further down in the guide if players simply want to escape today unscathed with no trouble.

Today's Wordle Answer - September 16, 2022

We'll begin with two hints that directly relate to the Wordle answer, but won't immediately give the word away.

Hint 1: This word is a noun that is described as a sharp, yet small, knife that's used to cut fruit or vegetables.

Hint 2: This word has a repeating consonant and two vowels. One of the repeating consonants comes at the end of the word.

If you weren't able to guess the answer from our hints, then fear not, as we have the full answer right here. The full answer to the September 16 Wordle is... "parer." This was certainly a strange Wordle, and we're sure the repeating "r" tripped many players up. Hopefully, though, every player was able to continue their streak today. We'll be back on Monday to continue our Wordle guides.