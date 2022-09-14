Today's Wordle Answer (#452) - September 14, 2022

It might be the middle of week, but there's still no slowing down this Wordle train. We've returned to offer more help to people in need when it comes to getting the Wordle correct. This time, we're helping out with the answer on September 14. The ongoing theme of difficult answers has continued today, and we're going to assume that if you're here, you need some assistance. If you haven't started the Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point, then you're likely looking for some hints.

Luckily, we provide just that further down in this article. We also spell out the full answer even further down, so if you don't want to be spoiled, don't read below the hints.

Today's Wordle Answer - September 14, 2022

We'll begin with two hints that directly relate to today's Wordle answer, but don't give it away immediately.

Hint 1: This word is defined as a herb that's commonly found as a garnish of sorts surrounding meat. It also sounds the same as another word, but it's not spelled the same.

Hint 2: There are two vowels in this word (one of them is only sometimes considered a vowel, though.) One of the vowels comes at the end of the word.

If those hints weren't enough to get the ball rolling for you, then you can keep reading for the full answer to the September 14 Wordle. The full answer to the September 14 Wordle is "thyme." Tricky spelling paired with a word that most players won't think of right away makes for a challenging Wordle. However, we hope every player was able to continue their streak today. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.