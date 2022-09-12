Today's Wordle Answer (#450) - September 12, 2022

It's Monday and that can only mean one thing: We're back for another week of Wordle guides. After a long weekend, it's time to get back into the groove of things. There's arguably no better way to start the week than by getting the Wordle correct, and we're here to help make sure every player out there does just that. If you haven't started the Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point, then you're likely in need of some help.

That's where we can come in. Below, players will find two tips for today's Wordle on September 12. We've also spelled out the full answer for players that might not find the hints too helpful.

Today's Wordle Answer - September 12, 2022

We'll begin with two hints that directly relate to today's Wordle answer, but don't give it away immediately. The full answer is found below the hints.

Hint 1: This word is a slang term for a certain substance that can only legally be consumed by adults.

Hint 2: This word has two vowels, one of which is repeating. However, the repeating vowel does not come at the end of the word. The second vowel does come at the end of the word, though.

If those hints weren't enough to get the ball rolling for you, then you can keep reading for the full answer to the September 12 Wordle. The full answer is "booze." This is one of the times when the Wordle database is seemingly messing with players. Booze isn't a word that one would expect to show up on the Wordle screen, but it has today. Hopefully, every player was able to guess the answer correctly and continue their streak. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.